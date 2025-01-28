Dravidian movement was formed to establish social justice, says TN CM

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu), Jan 28 (PTI) The Dravidian movement emerged to establish social justice, and the DMK would continue its journey on the social justice path, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin said here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

It was only during the DMK rule that the reservation for BC was enhanced to 31 percent from 28, 18 percent quota was provided to the SCs, one percent reservation was provided to ST, while a separate reservation was announced for MBC, the government ensured 3.5 percent quota for Muslims, besides 3 percent internal reservation for Arundathiyars, he said.

The Chief Minister, who was on a visit to Villupuram district, inaugurated a memorial built for Rs 5.70 crore at Vazhudhareddi in the district to honor 21 social justice activists who sacrificed their lives during the struggle demanding reservation for the Vanniyar community.

Stalin also inaugurated a memorial hall with a statue of former Minister A Govindaswamy, and said the 21 people were "shot dead like sparrows in a police firing during the struggle for reservation in the AIADMK regime in 1987." The inauguration fulfilled a poll promise made during the 2019 Vikravandi by-election, he said.

Advertisment

Making a slew of announcements on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the long-pending Nandan canal project would be implemented at a cost of Rs 304 crore for the benefit of farmers.

The Thalavanur check dam, damaged by floods, will be reconstructed for Rs 84 crore, a check dam will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore near Vazhudavur, across Sankarabarani River in Kandamangalam Panchayat Union, and a combined drinking water project for Rs 35 crores to benefit 29 villagers would also be implemented.

In addition, a multi-purpose community hall will be built at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, a marriage hall at the Thiruvamathur Abhirameswarar temple at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, and the Villupuram Municipality office building will be converted into a Town Hall for public use at a cost of Rs 2 crore, the CM said.

Advertisment

Earlier, Stalin held a roadshow in Tindivanam in the district and later inspected a Primary Health Centre at Olakkur, along with district Collector C Palani and other officials.

Apart from distributing welfare aid to beneficiaries, Stalin inaugurated projects that were completed for Rs 425 crores besides laying the foundation stones for new projects worth Rs 133 crore. PTI JSP ROH