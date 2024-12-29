Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) The ties between Dravidianism and communism were beyond electoral politics and the "ideological friendship" would stay on forever, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

The "political friendship" between the two movements may have taken the occasional break, he said in an apparent reference to alliance regrouping, "but the ideological friendship will continue under all circumstances." "It is bound to continue," the CM, also president of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said at an event to mark the birth centenary of freedom fighter and CPI veteran R Nallakannu, here.

Veteran Communist leader Singaravelar had supported Periyar when he founded the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK).

In fact, DMK stalwart and former CM M Karunanidhi had once said he would have joined the communist movement if the DK did not come into existence, Stalin recalled.

"I myself am named Stalin," he said in an apparent reference to Russian communist leader Joseph Stalin.

"The friendship between the two movements is ideological friendship, beyond electoral politics. The best gift to be given to Nallakannu on the occasion of his birth centenary would be that of democratic forces joining hands against casteism, communalism, majoritarianism, and autocracy," Stalin said.

Heaping praises on Nallakannu, Stalin recalled the difficulties faced by the veteran as a freedom figher, including undergoing torture and facing intimidation.

But the leader never budged, he said. PTI SA SA ADB