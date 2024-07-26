Draw inspiration from heroic deeds of soldiers, says Haryana Governor on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) On the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Dattatreya laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen soldiers, acknowledging their supreme sacrifice for the nation in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony organised at the Chandimandir Military Station.

The ceremony honoured the valour and supreme sacrifices of the soldiers, who fought in the Kargil War and laid down their lives in service to the nation.

The governor expressed gratitude, emphasising the importance of remembering the bravery and dedication of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.

He urged everyone to draw inspiration from their heroic deeds and to strive to uphold the honour and security of the country.

The ceremony was also attended by Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, Chief of Staff, Army Western Command, along with senior army officers, JCOs and soldiers from the Station, said an official statement.

The Kargil War veterans and their family members were also present on the occasion, demonstrating their respect and commitment to the legacy of the Kargil heroes.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to mark the historic victory of the Indian Armed forces over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War (Operation Vijay) and to pay homage to India's bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. PTI SUN KSS KSS