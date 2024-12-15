Drawing inspiration from Potti Sriramulu to extend good governance: Andhra CM

Vijayawada, Dec 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said here that the TDP-led NDA government is extending good governance, drawing inspiration from great persons like Potti Sriramulu.

Today, the Chief Minister commemorated the martyrdom day of Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the creation of Telugu-speaking state Andhra Pradesh.

Sriramulu fasted for 58 days and passed away on December 15, 1952, resulting in the carving of a Telugu-speaking state of Andhra Pradesh from Madras state, which was further bifurcated into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh decades later.

"With the inspiration of amarajeevi (immortal) Potti Sriramulu, we are extending good governance," said Naidu, addressing a meeting at Tummallapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, and added that Sriramulu is a person about whom the Telugu people can proudly talk about.

Naidu observed that besides being a freedom fighter, Sriramulu had also fought for the rights of Dalit communities.

Honouring Sriramulu's legacy, Naidu said a Telugu varsity will be established soon and noted that all the 5.5 crore people of the southern state should remember the sacrifices of great people and carry forward their fighting spirit and goals.

In addition to Sriramulu, the CM said people should also remember the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and NT Rama Rao.

Further, he promised to grandly commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Sriramulu, which will begin on March 16 and include the setting up of a memorial at Amaravati, among other initiatives. PTI STH ADB