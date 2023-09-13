Drawing teacher held for molesting Class 10 girl

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a 48-year-old man, employed as a drawing teacher in a school in Thane city of Maharashtra, for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Yogesh Ahire, was arrested by the police on Tuesday for the incident that occurred more than a month ago, he said.

"On August 9, when the victim went to the teachers' room in her school located in Kalwa to call the drawing teacher, the accused misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. He also used objectionable language," the police official said.

The incident left the girl shocked. She returned to her classroom and started crying. One of her classmates then took her to the principal and the victim narrated to her what happened in the teachers' room. Thereafter, the principal called the accused and asked him to explain why he did so," he added.

The victim's parents also approached a local political leader, who took up the issue with the school authorities.

The police arrested Ahire under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 34 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR NP