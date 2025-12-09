DRDO able to save over Rs 2,64,000 crore due to indigenous research in 5 years: Par panel

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been able to save an amount of Rs 2,64,156 crore because of its own "indigenous research" over the last five years.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence in a report presented in Parliament on Tuesday also said that in the past and current year, "crucial milestones in developing next-generation hypersonic technologies and missiles have been achieved" by the DRDO.

The committee congratulated the DRDO for its "various feats" and said the agency will "continue its successful stride" in the fields of various complex and critical technologies to strengthen indigenous defence research and development capabilities of the country, according to the report.

"The Committee has also been apprised that DRDO has been able to save an amount of Rs 2,64,156 crore because of its own indigenous research during the last five years," it said.

The government in its response has told the panel about some of the achievement of the DRDO in recent times.

First long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile was successfully flight tested in November 2024, while in March 2024, the DRDO successfully tested its first Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology using Agni ballistic missile. This technology enables a single missile to carry and deploy multiple warheads to different targets, it said.

Also, Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) has been indigenously developed and successfully flight tested. Besides, Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile has successfully completed PSQR (Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements ) validation trials of the Indian Army, it added.

In another report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence said it has been informed that there are 6,40,536 defence civilian pensioners and 26,79,645 armed forces pensioners.

"The Committee notes that the System for Pension Administration (Raksha) (SPARSH) is being implemented for making the pension sanction and disbursement for the armed forces.

"They are happy to note that a total of 28.24 lakh defence pensioners have been migrated to SPARSH and a total of Rs 67,388.45 crore has been disbursed through SPARSH in FY 2024-25 till August 2024. While appreciating the efforts made by the Ministry in migrating a large number into SPARSH, the Committee, in this regard, recommends that migration of the remaining pensioners be expedited at an early date," the report said.

It also said that in order to boost exports and increase global presence, new defence PSUs have identified "major target countries and exportable products" as per the target country's existing and futuristic requirements.