DRDO chief Samir V Kamat gets one-year extension

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Defence Research and Development Organisation chief Samir V Kamat by one year, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Distinguished scientist Kamat was on August 25, 2022, appointed as secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) and the DRDO chairman, it said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in service of Kamat as secretary, DDR&D and chairman, DRDO for one year from June 1, 2024, till May 31, 2025, or until further orders, it said. PTI AKV RHL