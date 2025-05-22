DRDO chief visits ammunition manufacturing unit in Nagpur, assures support for industry

Nagpur, May 22 (PTI) DRDO chief Samir V Kamat visited the ammunition-making facility of Solar Group in Nagpur on Thursday and assured support for the industry, a source said.

Kamat was apprised of the missiles, rockets, drones, and other ammunition manufactured at the unit in the Bazargaon area, he said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has a collaboration with Solar Group on defence technology, including explosives, he said.

The DRDO chief was positive about the private sector developing ammunition-producing capability, the source told PTI.

Kamat also interacted with top officials of the company and sought to understand the industry's expectations from the government. "The DRDO chief also assured support for the industry,” he added. PTI CLS NR