DRDO conducts high-altitude trials of integrated life-support system for pilots onboard Tejas jets

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted high-altitude trials of an indigenous life support system for pilots onboard Tejas light combat aircraft.

The defence ministry said cutting-edge life support systems have been designed to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for pilots during flight, eliminating dependence on traditional cylinder-based oxygen.

The trials were conducted on Tuesday.

With appropriate modifications, the system can also be adapted for use in MiG-29K and other aircraft, the ministry said.

"The Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory, a Bengaluru-based lab under the DRDO successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for the LCA Tejas aircraft on March 4," the it said.

The ILSS underwent rigorous testing on the LCA-prototype vehicle-3 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) meeting stringent aeromedical standards in varied flight conditions, including altitudes of up to 50,000 feet above mean sea level and high-G maneuvers, it added.

"Following flight clearance from Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC), the system successfully met all specified parameters," the ministry said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, public sector undertakings, and industry partners on the "remarkable achievement".

Singh emphasised that this development reinforces India's commitment to cutting-edge defence technologies and aligns with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

The system has been manufactured by L&T as a development cum production partner of the DRDO, reflecting a significant collaboration between the premier defence research institution and defence industries.

The ILSS has 90 per cent indigenous content, furthering India's self-reliance in aerospace technology, according to the ministry.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Samir V Kamat lauded the DRDO team, the IAF, and industry partners for their contributions towards the successful high-altitude trial of the Indigenous ILSS for LCA Tejas.