DRDO developed bullet proof jacket using novel material: Govt tells LS

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The DRDO has developed a bullet proof jacket (BPJ) consisting of lightest front hard armour panel for which "novel material" along with "new processes" have been used, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written response to another query, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said out of around 18 lakh acres of defence land across the country, "about 10,354 acres is under encroachment".

He was whether the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed lightest bullet-proof jacket for the armed forces and whether the appropriate authority has given approval to take up production in mass scale.

"Yes, sir. The DRDO has developed the Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) consisting of lightest Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP). This jacket has been developed in two configuration viz In-Conjunction-With (ICW) and Standalone with different areal density of FHAP," he said.

The BPJ has been developed under the DRDO project.

"The process to transfer the developed technology to the Indian industries has been initiated as per Transfer of Technology (ToT) Policy and procedure of DRDO for production," Seth said.

This BPJ is based upon new design approach, where novel material along with new processes have been used, he said.

"This BPJ confirms BIS standard 17051 and, therefore, it is the lightest BPJ of level 6 with approximate weight of 10.1 kg for medium size, which enhances the wearability and comfort during the operation. This jacket has also a unique feature of Quick Release Mechanism (QRM) along with other associated features. This BPJ will protect the soldier of Indian Armed Forces/CAPFs from maximum possible threat of 7.62×54 R AP/API rounds as on date," the minister said.

In response to another question on defence land under encroachment, Seth shared state-wise details of encroachment of the defence land.

Detection, prevention and removal of encroachment is a continuous exercise. Action for removal of encroachment on defence land is taken under the provision of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 as well as under the Cantonment Acts, 2006, he said.

Asked whether these encroachments are made with the "connivance of the authorities" of the state, he said, "No, sir. No connivance of the state government authorities has been reported in encroachment of defence land. However, certain defence land are under occupation of some state government agencies for offices or public utilities." In his response, he also shared some of the steps that are taken by the government to protect defence land from encroachment, including regular inspection of defence lands carried out by offices concerned and said they are required to submit annual certificates as per rules.

"As and when encroachments are detected, they are removed by carrying out anti-encroachment drives after following due process of law in close coordination with police authorities and district administration," he said.

Defence land records have been digitised and the government has allocated funds for construction of boundary wall or fences or pillars around the certain vulnerable defence land pockets, the minister said.

He was also asked the details of the court litigations initiated by the government against serving officers and veterans in relation to disability pension and whether any policy has been formulated or directions issued by the government for contesting cases in regard to disability pensions of serving officers or veterans.

"The government has not initiated any court litigations against serving officers and veterans in relation to disability pension," Seth said in his written response.

The Ministry of Defence, like other government departments, "follows the laid down process whereby judgements delivered by lower courts which are in deviation from the government regulations/policies are appealed after due consultation with Department of Legal Affairs", he said.

"All Orders of Hon'ble Armed Forces Tribunals which are in accordance with the government policies are implemented. Where the orders are in deviation from the government policies and has not attained finality with the settled law of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, the government goes for exhausting the legal remedies before the court orders are implemented," the minister added.

He was also asked whether the regiments in the Indian armed forces have been formed "on the basis of caste".

"No, sir, As per government policy on the subject, all citizens irrespective of their class, creed, region or religion are eligible for enrollment in the Indian Army. After Independence, it has been the policy of the government not to raise any new regiment for a particular class/community/religion or region. Adequate vacancies are being provided to all classes," the minister said. PTI KND AS AS