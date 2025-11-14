DRDO develops new generation underwater vehicles for mine countermeasure missions

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) A new generation of underwater vehicles, equipped with side scan sonar and cameras as primary payloads for real-time detection and classification of mine-like objects, has been developed by the DRDO, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The new generation of Man-Portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (MP-AUVs) have been successfully developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for mine countermeasure missions, it said.

The system comprises multiple AUVs equipped with side scan sonar and underwater cameras as primary payloads for real-time detection and classification of mine-like objects.

Deep learning based target recognition algorithms enable autonomous classification, significantly reducing operator workload and mission time, the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, a robust underwater acoustic communication has been integrated to facilitate inter-AUV data exchange during operations, ensuring enhanced situational awareness, the ministry said.

"The recently-concluded field trials at NSTL/Harbour have successfully validated salient systems parameters and critical mission objectives. Multiple industry partners are involved in system realisation and the system will be ready for production in the next couple of months," the statement said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat has complimented the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory team for the successful development of MP-AUVs, terming it as a "major milestone" towards a deployable, intelligent, and networked mine countermeasure solution.

It offers rapid response capability with reduced operational risk and logistic footprint for naval mine warfare applications, he said.