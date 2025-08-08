DRDO does not undertake any project under 'pilot project' category: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) "does not undertake" any project under the 'pilot project' category, it undertakes mission-mode projects to deliver state-of-the-art weapons systems and platform to the Indian armed forces, the government informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

The defence ministry was asked "the number of delayed defence pilot projects" along with the "total cost escalation due to such delays".

In a written response, Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, said, "DRDO does not undertake any project under the category of Pilot Project. DRDO undertakes Mission Mode (MM) projects to deliver state-of-the-art weapons systems and platform to the Indian Armed Forces." In a separate query, the ministry was asked the details of the significant contributions of the DRDO and its associated labs to civilian technological advancements, scientific research and national innovation ecosystem.

"DRDO under the Ministry of Defence through the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme provides grants-in-aid to private industries, especially MSMEs and startups for the development of cutting-edge defence technologies/systems/sub-systems/components up to the prototype level along with strong handholding, mentorship and support of the DRDO for the successful realisation of defence technologies against requirements of SHQs/DRDO/DDP," Seth said.

At present, 81 projects worth Rs 343.90 crore have been sanctioned to various industries under the TDF scheme. So far, 30 technologies have been successfully developed, he said.

Also, the DRDO-developed "dual use spin off" technologies are transferred to the industries. Till date, 637 Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) have been signed for the dual use (spin off) technologies for the benefit of the society at large, the minister said.

The government also informed that the National Cadets Corps (NCC) is presently operational in 21,819 educational institutions across the country.

"The National Education Policy (NEP), which is being implemented, has highlighted the importance of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and its inclusion in secondary and higher secondary schools. Appropriate material highlighting the role of armed forces in national security and nation building has been added to the NCERT books," Seth said. PTI KND ARI