DRDO hands over 12 licensing agreements for tech transfer to industry partners

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) From electronic warfare suite to laser photoacoustic spectroscopy, the DRDO handed over 12 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LATOTs) for eight products to industry partners on Wednesday, the defence ministry said.

The handover took place during the inaugural session of Samanvay 2025, a two-day industry synergy meet being organised by the Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS) cluster of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Bengaluru.

Virtually inaugurating and addressing the meet, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said by "uniting innovation and industry", the DRDO is empowering Indian defence manufacturing for a self-reliant tomorrow.

"From research laboratories to real-world capabilities, the DRDO is partnering with the industry to come up with indigenised solutions for the armed forces and realise the government's vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World'," he said.

Kamat said with the aim to enhance the understanding of the DRDO's policies and procedures among industries, it has instituted the "Industry Interaction Group" at all its laboratories, centres, establishments as well as the headquarters.

The DRDO handed over 12 LATOTs for eight products to industry partners during the event, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The event, being attended by the representatives of more than 150 industry partners, has been organised to apprise and update industries, especially the MSMEs and start-ups, about various industry-friendly initiatives and policies of the DRDO in line with the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Samanvay 2025 comprises 10 sessions, with a focus on industry, MSME and start-ups and development-cum-production partner engagements, among other subjects.

During these sessions, the participants will deliberate upon various issues, such as ways to enhance the defence research and development ecosystem, the DRDO policies and reforms for enabling the industry, and challenges and opportunities on the way ahead, the statement said. PTI KND RC