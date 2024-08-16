DRDO hands over Authority Holding Sealed Particulars of Nipun munition to DGQA

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over the Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of Nipun munition to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) is responsible for holding of sealed particulars and patterns and supply of certified copies of drawings or specifications in respect of items or range of items for which it is designated as AHSP.

The handing over of the AHSP took place at Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pashan, Pune.

Nipun is a soft-target munition designed and developed by the ARDE in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune.

ARDE Director A Raju handed over the AHSP to Controller CQA (A), Khadki, Pune, Maj Gen J James, the statement said.

After the successful completion of General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR)-based evaluation, Nipun munition has been inducted into the Indian Army.

Two Indian private industries namely Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), Nagpur, and Premier Explosives Ltd (PEL), Secunderabad, have absorbed the technology from the DRDO. Both the industries have currently undertaken the bulk production against a purchase order from the Indian Army.

"More than 20 lots of munitions have been delivered to the Indian Army till now. NIPUN is highly user-friendly and deadly against the enemy. It is completely safe during handling, transportation and laying," it said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated the ARDE team for the successful AHSP transfer of Nipun to DGQA and termed it as a "great achievement" as the munitions will further enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Army to a great extent. PTI KND AS AS