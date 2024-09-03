DRDO hands over production document of 30mm HEPF shell to DG of Naval Armament Inspection

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over the production document of 30mm high explosive preformed fragmentation (HEPF) shell to the Director General of Naval Armament Inspection (DGNAI), the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

This shell, developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), the Pune-based laboratory of DRDO, will further enhance the combat capability of the Indian Navy against drones, it said.

The handing over took place during a ceremony organised at ARDE, Pashan in Pune.

"The features of HEPF shell are similar to the in-service ammunition (HE/I Shell) so that it can be fired from existing AK-630 naval gun. The HEPF shell yields better fragmentation lethality than HE/I shell, making it effective for neutralisation of drone swarms," it added.

The HEPF shell hardware was manufactured by three Indian firms as per ARDE specifications and subjected to gun firing proof tests in association with Naval Armament Inspectorate, Jabalpur.

"The test results confirmed the suitability of HEPF Shell for its adaptation in AK 630 gun paving a way for its induction," the ministry said.

"With the handing over, Integrated Headquarters of MoD (Navy)/DGNAI has obtained HEPF Shell induction approval. Accordingly, the production document for 30mm HEPF Shell is prepared by ARDE to undertake manufacturing of the shells for meeting service requirements," it said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat, has congratulated ARDE for the handing over of the production document. Senior DRDO scientists and officials from Naval Headquarters were present during the ceremony.