DRDO has given quantum jump to India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence: Kamat

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Twenty-two acceptance of necessity (AoN) have been accorded by government authorities for induction of several DRDO-developed systems worth approximately Rs 1.30 lakh crore to be manufactured by Indian industries in 2025, officials said on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering at an event, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said the efforts of DRDO have given a "quantum jump" to India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence as part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

Some of the notable systems for which AoN has been accorded include integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS), conventional ballistic missile system, quick reaction surface to air missile system 'Anant Shastra', long range air to surface supersonic cruise missile (LRASSCM), integrated drone detection and interdiction system (IDDIS) MK II, beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) Astra Mk-II, according to an official statement.

Other systems include anti-tank Nag missile system (tracked) Mk-2, advanced light weight torpedo, processor-based moored mine-next generation (PBMM NG), air-borne early warning and control (AEW&C) Mk-1A, mountain radars, full mission simulator for light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A, it said.

An AoN is the first step towards the procurement process.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday marked its 68th anniversary.

Department of Defence R&D Secretary Kamat addressed the fraternity at the DRDO Bhawan, which was streamed live across all the laboratories of the organisation, it said.

Highlighting the achievements of the DRDO in 2025, he said several systems were delivered, inducted or handed over to users.

Kamat stressed that DRDO should focus to work together with all stakeholders in the defence ecosphere to meet the country's futuristic challenges and fulfill the Prime Minister vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He expressed satisfaction that 22 Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) been accorded by Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and the Services Procurement Board (SPB) for induction of several DRDO-developed systems worth approximately Rs 1.30 lakh crore to be manufactured by Indian industries in 2025, which is the "highest in any single year in history", according to the statement.

Kamat also said that 11 contracts for acquisitions valued at Rs 26,000 crore have been signed with DRDO production partners for Nag missile system, Ashwini low level transportable radar, air defence fire control radar (ADFCR), electronic warfare suite for Mi-17 V5 helicopter, area denial munition (ADM) Type-1 and high explosive pre-fragmented (HEPF) Mk-I (enhanced) for the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system, among other systems.

Other systems include infantry foot bridge floating, wargaming system, and automatic chemical agent detector and alarm (ACADA) and advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS).

He added that a significant number of products developed by DRDO were inducted into the services of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), police and national disaster response force last year.

Kamat called upon DRDO scientists to focus on next generation needs including cyber security, space and artificial intelligence.

The immense potential available generated through DRDO R&D has been a catalyst for the development of industries in the defence manufacturing sector, he said.

The DRDO chairman also highlighted that user evaluation trials for several systems have either been completed in 2025 or are in the final stages.

These include surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay', surface-to-air missile Akash NG (next generation), guided extended range rocket 'Pinaka', advanced light weight torpedo, integrated combat suits for submarines, extended range anti-submarine rocket (ER-ASR), man portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM), electronic warfare systems for plains & deserts, border surveillance system (BOSS), software defined radio for Indian Army, CBRN water purification system, the statement said.

He further said that several other systems have either completed or are in the various stages of development trials, which include Indian light tank, very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS), vertical launch short range surface to air missile, short range naval anti-ship missile (NASM-SR), long range land attack cruise missile, air to surface missile Rudram-2, UAV launched precision guided missile (ULPGM)-V3, cannon launched anti-tank guided missile for MBT Arjun, long range glide bomb 'Gaurav' and long range radar.

So far, 2,201 licensing agreements for transfer of technologies (LAToT) have been handed over to the Indian industries out of which 245 LAToTs were signed in 2025, it said.

The DRDO has also opened its test facilities to industries, and more than 4,000 tests have been carried out for private industries or DPSUs in 2025, he said.