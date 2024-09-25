DRDO, IIT-Delhi develop lightweight bulletproof jackets with 360-degree protection

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The DRDO along with IIT-Delhi has developed lightweight bulletproof jackets which meet the "highest threat levels" and whose front and rear armours provide 360-degree protection, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, has developed these lightweight bulletproof jackets named 'ABHED' (Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat).

The jackets have been developed at the DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT-Delhi, the ministry said in a statement.

The Centre is ready to transfer the technology to three industries, it said.

"With a minimum possible weight of 8.2 kg and 9.5 kg for different BIS levels, these modular-design jackets have front and rear armours that provide 360-degree protection," the ministry said.

These jackets have been created from polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material.

The design configuration is based on the characterisation of various materials at high strain rates followed by appropriate modelling and simulation in collaboration with the DRDO, it said.

"The armour plates for the jackets have passed all necessary R&D trials as per the protocols. The jackets meet the highest threat levels, and are lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated in respective General Staff Qualitative Requirement of the Indian Army," the statement added.

Congratulating DIA-CoE on the achievement, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat said the lightweight bulletproof jacket "exemplifies the effective ecosystem of successful defence R&D by the DRDO, academia and the industry".

The DIA-CoE was formed by modifying the Joint Advanced Technology Centre of the DRDO at IIT-Delhi in 2022 to involve industry and academia in defence research and development.

