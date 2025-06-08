DRDO lab transfers technologies of nine systems to 10 industry partners

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A DRDO laboratory has transferred technologies of nine systems, including a mounted gun system and an anti-terrorist vehicle (tracked version), to 10 industry partners, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of the Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat during an event organised at the Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) on Saturday.

In line with the government's vision to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem with the participation of both public and private sectors, VRDE, a DRDO laboratory located in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, has taken a major step forward by transferring technologies of nine systems to 10 industry partners, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The technologies transferred to the industry include Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicle (Tracked) Mk-II (Bharat Electronics Limited); Mounted Gun System (Bharat Forge Limited); and Anti-Terrorist Vehicle - Tracked Version (Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited).

The technology of Full Trailer of 70t Tank Transporter for Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun Mk-1A has been transferred to four industry partners, according to the list of technologies shared in the statement.

Besides, a Multi-Purpose Decontamination System has been transferred to two defence industry partners. VRDE also signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune, to jointly work on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas, the statement said.

Kamat complimented the DRDO and the industry for the "exceptional performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor".

He also suggested the industry to plan for surge capacity.

The DRDO chairman appreciated the efforts of VRDE in providing high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.

Distinguished scientist and Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering) Cluster, DRDO, Prateek Kishore; Director, VRDE, G Ramamohana Rao, and other senior scientists graced the occasion along with industry representatives.