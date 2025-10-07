DRDO releases Indian Radio Software architecture standard for military communication

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday released an Indian radio software architecture to enable interoperability in military communication.

The defence ministry described the launch as a "defining step" in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence communication technologies.

The Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) is a comprehensive software specification for software defined radios (SDR).

"The DRDO, in collaboration with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the tri-services, formally released Indian Radio Software Architecture (IRSA) standard 1.0 to enable interoperability in military communication," the ministry said.

"The IRSA is a comprehensive software specification for software defined radios (SDR), defining standardised interfaces, APIs, execution environments, and waveform portability mechanisms," it said.

The IRSA initiative traces its origin to 2021, when the critical role of SDRs in modern military communication was highlighted and the need for a national software standard was felt.

A core technical team led by DRDO initiated work in 2022, engaging with the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the three services to capture operational and user requirements.

After extensive reviews and consultations with stakeholders, IRSA version 1.0 was approved and it became India's first national specification defining a standardised software architecture for software defined radios.

"The launch of IRSA represents a defining step in India's journey toward self-reliance in defence communication technologies, embodying the vision of building indigenous, inter-operable, and future-ready SDR solutions -- designed in India, for India and ready for the world," the ministry said in a statement.

"The specification is designed to evolve with operational requirements. It also lays the foundation for integrating future technologies," it added.