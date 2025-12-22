DRDO, RRU to collaborate on research projects for boosting defence and internal security

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to foster collaboration in areas of research, education, training and technology support for boosting defence and internal security.

The MoU was inked by Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction), DRDO Chandrika Kaushik and RRU Vice Chancellor Bimal N Patel in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the South Block here. "Under the MoU, both organisations will collaborate on joint research projects, PhD and fellowship programmes and specialised training and capacity-building programmes for security forces," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The collaboration will also include studies on emerging operational challenges, technology gap analysis, forecasting of future requirements, and life-cycle management of DRDO-developed systems inducted into the Central Armed Police Forces and other agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

It reflects a shared commitment to integrating technology, knowledge and operational insight to enhance national security preparedness and reinforce India's strategic autonomy in internal security.

Secretary, Department of Defence, R&D, and DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat was also present on the occasion.

The MoU aims to strengthen India's self-reliance in defence and internal security technologies, in line with the national vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the whole-of-nation approach during the 'Amrit Kaal', the ministry said.

The RRU, an institution of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the University Grants Commission (UGC)-designated nodal centre for defence studies, brings strong academic, training and policy expertise in the domain of internal security.