DRDO showcasing India's aerospace innovation, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' spirit at Paris Air Show

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) At the Paris Air Show, the DRDO is showcasing India's aerospace innovation, featuring next-gen UAVs, advanced avionics and indigenous defence systems, strongly projecting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' spirit on a global stage, according to the defence ministry.

The mega event in France kicked off on Monday.

"At #ParisAirShow2025, DRDO showcases India's aerospace innovation -- featuring next-gen UAVs, advanced avionics, and indigenous defence systems. A powerful display of self-reliance, collaboration, and strategic capability on the global stage. #MakeInIndia #AtmanirbharBharat @IndiaembFrance," the DRDO posted on X.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is India's premier R&D organisation, working on various areas of military technology.

In the post, the DRDO also shared a video clip highlighting some of India's key homegrown platforms.

In the video, the DRDO showcased 'Astra' -- Beyond-Visual-Range (BVR) air-to-air missile, 'HELINA' - Helicopter launched anti-tank guided missile, Light Combat Aircraft (LAC), Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) 'Swathi', and Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C).