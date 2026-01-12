DRDO successfully flight-tests man portable anti-tank guided missile

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A new version of a man portable anti-tank guided missile was successfully test-fired at a firing range in Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar.

The defence ministry said the weapon system with "top attack capability" was tested against a moving target.

"The third generation fire and forget man portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability was flight-tested successfully against a moving target in KK Ranges, Ahilya Nagar," it said.

The test-firing was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday.

The warhead is capable of defeating modern main battle tanks, the ministry said.

The missile can be launched from a tripod or military vehicle launcher, it said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the industry partners for the successful test-firing of the missile.