DRDO's long range anti-ship hypersonic missile to be showcased during Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) DRDO's long-range anti-ship hypersonic missile (LR-AShM) will be showcased at the 77th Republic Day parade here, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The LR-AShM is a hypersonic glide missile capable of engaging static and moving targets, and is designed to carry various payloads. The missile is a first-of-its-kind with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, it said.

The DRDO will showcase the LR-AShM with a launcher during the parade. This weapon system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy, the ministry said in a statement.

This hypersonic missile follows a "quasi-ballistic trajectory" with hypersonic speeds starting at Mach 10 and maintaining an average Mach 5.0 with multiple skips, officials said.

"Indigenously developed sensors are provided for engaging moving targets in the terminal phase. As this missile flies at low altitude with high speed and manoeuvrability, enemy ground and ship-based radars cannot detect this missile during most of its trajectory," the statement said.

The LR-AShM is configured with a two-stage solid propulsion rocket motor system. These propulsion systems boost the missile to the required hypersonic velocities. Stage 1 of the vehicle is separated after it is spent. After Stage-II burnout, the vehicle performs an unpowered glide with required manoeuvres in the atmosphere before engaging the target, it added.

The DRDO tableau will also be showcased at 'Bharat Parv', which will be hosted at the Red Fort from January 26 to 31.

The theme of the tableau is 'Naval Technologies for Combat Submarines', and will display indigenously developed technologies and systems which act as a force multiplier for conventional submarines of the Navy.

These systems are Integrated Combat Suite (ICS), Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo (WGHWT) and Air Independent Propulsion, which will ensure combat supremacy in the underwater domain, the statement said.