DRDO's Quantum Technology Research Centre inaugurated in Delhi

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A technology research centre of the DRDO equipped with state-of-the-art experimental set-ups designed to propel research and development in critical quantum domains, was on Tuesday inaugurated at Metcalfe House here, officials said.

The facility was inaugurated by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Samir V Kamat with the aim to further strengthen indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic and defence applications.

The Quantum Technology Research Centre (QRTC) is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental set-ups designed to propel research and development in critical quantum domains, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"The key capabilities of this centre include characterisation of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers and distributed feedback lasers; test-beds for evaluating single-photon sources; set-up for characterisation of micro-fabricated alkali vapour cell; and experimental platforms for developing and validating quantum key distribution techniques to enable ultra-secure communication and safeguard national security in the post-quantum era, spearheaded by Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), DRDO," it said.

Spearheaded by Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), the QTRC also focuses on foundational technologies including an ultra-small atomic clock based on coherent population trapping for highly precise timekeeping in Global Navigation Satellite System-denied environments, an atomic magnetometer using optically pumped magnetometry for ultra-sensitive magnetic field detection, and cutting-edge solid-state quantum devices and materials, the ministry said.

The DRDO continues to lead India's quantum initiatives across verticals such as quantum sensing, secure communications, and post-quantum cryptography.

"As a key stakeholder in the National Quantum Mission, the DRDO is committed to fostering indigenous innovation and developing sovereign quantum technologies to secure India's strategic future," it said.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Director General (Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Systems) Suma Varughese whose vision and leadership were instrumental in conceptualising this cutting-edge facility, the statement said.

DG (Resource & Management), Manu Korulla and Directors of SSPL and SAG, senior scientists, and other dignitaries also attended the function.