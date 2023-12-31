Dream of developed India to be realised only through healthy thinking: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the resolve of a developed India will be fulfilled only through healthy thinking for which a healthy body and mind are prerequisites.

Advertisment

Addressing Women's Half Marathon participants at Dubagga intersection in Lucknow, Adityanath, in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, said all the tasks of life will be possible only if the body remains healthy.

To this end, many sports activities have been organized across the country in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said.

He said Fit India, Khelo India, Saansad Khelkood Pratiyogita (MP Sports Competition) and establishment of Khelo India centre in every district are big examples, which are showcasing the new India, he said.

Advertisment

Adityanath said the Women's Half Marathon is going to provide "new inspiration to all of us". "The more physically healthy we are, the stronger we will be mentally".

He said that through this event, the double engine government will work to spread the feeling of self-reliance, respect and security of women power to the people in the state.

"It is with this spirit that our government is taking forward the Mission Shakti campaign in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Advertisment

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav and women players who had come to participate in the half marathon and other dignitaries were present in the programme, the UP government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Nadda and Adityanath participated in public welfare works on Sunday.

In the Barabirwa area of Lucknow, Nadda and Adityanath visited the ashram of leprosy patients and enquired about their well-being.

Along with this, they offered prayers in a temple and then blankets were distributed to leprosy patients and other needy people. They interacted with local children and also distributed chocolates and toffees to them.

On this occasion, bhajan-kirtan was also performed by leprosy patients in which the glory of Lord Ram was sung. PTI NAV CK