Dream of five special kids takes 'wings' courtesy HC Chief Justice initiative

Jabalpur, Jan 7 (PTI) Five children with disabilities fulfilled their dream of travelling in an aeroplane on Tuesday, thanks to an initiative by Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice SK Kait.

Under the initiative "Sapno Ki Udaan", the HC chief justice has made it possible for these children to experience the joy of air travel, the High Court administration said in a statement.

On January 7 (Tuesday), the kids boarded a flight from Jabalpur to Indore, making an unforgettable journey. HC Chief Justice Kait took the initiative to fulfil the dreams of these children with disabilities, it said.

During a recent 'Samvad' event, a child shared his dream of flying in an aeroplane. Moved by his heartfelt wish, the HC Chief Justice arranged for a special joy ride for all five children who participated in the session, the statement said.

Also, the Chief Justice rewarded 56 children with Rs 5,000 each (total Rs 2,80,000) during a felicitation programme held on November 17, 2024, it added. PTI COR ADU RSY