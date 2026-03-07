Dream of making J-K nation’s spiritual heart not distant: LG Sinha

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that after five years of sustained efforts, the vision of making Jammu and Kashmir the nation’s "spiritual heart" is no longer distant.

Sinha was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the infrastructure upgradation and beautification work at Shiv Khori shrine in the Reasi district. The work was completed by JSW Group under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The LG reiterated that it is his primary objective to make Jammu and Kashmir a vibrant, "spiritual heart" of the nation.

“After five years of sustained efforts, I can say with quite satisfaction that the dream is no longer distant. Today I say with deep confidence that after centuries, Jammu-Kashmir is experiencing a genuine spiritual, cultural, and social renaissance. This Union Territory is re-emerging as a centre of knowledge, art, music and philosophy,” the LG said.

The inaugurated work includes renovation of Shivam Dwar (Darshani Deodi), repair and renovation of Mahadev Bhawan including yatra registration counter, existing ghat refurbishment (near Shivam Dwar), Gazebos near bathing ghat and near Shani Mandir, toilet complexes, renovation of medical kiosk near Ram Mandir, construction of pony shed at Ransoo near Darshani Deodi and installation of lights at various locations.

“The flame of ‘tapas and dharma’ for which this land was once renowned across the world - we are relighting it with full conviction,” Sinha said and called upon the youth to create balance in inner and outer life.

“This renaissance is for you. Come to the sacred shrines of this land and allow yourself to feel what centuries of unbroken devotion feels like when it meets you in silence. That energy does not belong to the past. It flows still and it is yours to draw from,” he said.

The LG also highlighted a series of upcoming facilities designed to enhance the safety and convenience of pilgrims visiting the Shiv Khori shrine.

“Shiv Khori's awakening begins. We have not only upgraded infrastructure but fortified faith itself. I have always held a firm conviction that the light of spirituality must be readily accessible to every person in society,” he said.

He said that chopper services for the devotees of Shiv Khori is also expected to start from the month of April. To protect pilgrims from unpredictable weather and shooting stones, a protective track shed will also be completed soon, he said.

Sinha said a future development roadmap has also been prepared. Recognising the heavy footfall during festive seasons, an alternative track between Ram Mandir and Shiv Khori will be constructed for decongestion.