Dream of rail link to Kashmir made possible due to PM's determination: Vaishnaw

Katra: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Friday said the dream of connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country through a railway link has become a reality due to the determination and sharp focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The nation had nurtured the dream of the Jammu-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line for decades. There were many difficulties, like tall mountains and deep valleys. But we do not have to fight nature... through a network of bridges and tunnels, this railway line has become a reality.

"It has become possible due to the strong will, determined endeavour and laser sharp focus of the PM," Vaishnaw said at the inauguration of the Vande Bharat train to Kashmir by Modi in this pilgrim town.

Vaishnaw said it was a historic day as "another jewel has been added to Maa Bharti's crown", referring to the rail line.