'Dreaming of Khalsa Raj not a crime': Amritpal Singh disowns mother's statement

Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh has distanced himself from his mother's statement in which she had said that her son was not a Khalistani supporter, according to a statement issued by the Khadoor Sahib MP.

"When I came to know about the statement made by 'Mata ji' (mother) yesterday, I felt hurt. Though I believe that 'Mata ji' made this statement unknowingly, even then such a statement should never come from my family or anyone who supports me," read the statement issued by Singh through his team on Saturday night.

"Dreaming of 'Khalsa Raj' is not a crime but a matter of pride. Lakhs of Sikhs sacrificed their lives to fulfil this dream and we cannot think of stepping aside from this path.

"I have said many times from stages that if ever I had to choose between 'Panth' and family then I will always choose the 'Panth'," said the statement issued under the title 'official statement by Bhai Amritpal Singh'.

Singh's mother Balwinder Kaur on Friday, when he took oath as a member of Lok Sabha, had told reporters in Amritsar that her son is not a Khalistani supporter and demanded that he be released immediately so that he can work on the issues on which he fought the elections.

Kaur later in a video message said the media twisted her statement.

In his statement, the jailed 'Waris Punjab De' chief also said, "It fits well with a historical incident in which Sikhs accompanying Banda Singh Bahadur were being martyred, a 14-year-old youth's mother tried to save him by saying that he was not a Sikh. Then youth said if this woman says I am not a Sikh then I declare that she is not my mother.

"Indeed, this example is quite severe for this incident but from a principle point of view, it is understandable." "I warn my family to never even consider a compromise on Sikh Raj, let alone speaking against it. There should be no such mistake while interacting with 'Sangat'," it said.

Singh's mother on Friday while replying to a question, had said, "He is not a Khalistani supporter. By speaking about Punjab's rights and saving Punjab's youth (from drugs), can anyone become a supporter of Khalistan." "He fought elections within the ambit of the Constitution and took oath. One should not say such a thing. He will raise Punjab's issues and will save youth (from drugs)," Kaur had said.

Singh and Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who were granted parole to take oath as members of the Lok Sabha, were sworn in as MPs on Friday.

They took oath in the chamber of the Lok Sabha speaker after completing formalities.

Singh is lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act. He was flown from Assam to Delhi on a four-day custody parole for taking oath.

Having fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent, Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib seat defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira. He won by a margin of 1,97,120 votes.

Singh, who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the National Security Act.

He was arrested in Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23 last year barged into the Ajnala police station breaking barricades, brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.