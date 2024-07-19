Dress code made mandatory for devotees at Sharada temple in Sringeri

Chikkamgaluru (Karnataka), Jul 19 (PTI) The revered Sharadamba temple in Sringeri has introduced a dress code for devotees entering the shrine, starting from August 15.

According to a statement from the temple administration, only traditional Indian attire will be permitted for those visiting the temple for darshan.

It specified that devotees must wear traditional Indian clothing while visiting the Sringeri Sharade temple and the Shankaracharya Guru's Mutt located across the Tunga river.

Those who do not comply with the dress code will be restricted to viewing the deity from outside the Ardha Mandapam, unable to access the inner sanctum, the Gharba Gudi (Sanctum Sanctorum), and the inner Parikrama.

The prescribed attire includes dhoti, shalya, and Uttariya (Angavastram) for men, and saree-blouse, salwar-dupatta, or langa davani for women, it stated.

This dress code has previously been enforced during the pada pooja and Guru darshan at Gurunivas of Sri Math. However, starting from August 15, it will be strictly applied to all devotees visiting the temple.

The imposition of the dress code has been positively received on social media, with devotees across the diaspora expressing support. Many have observed that some visitors dressed inappropriately, treating the temple precincts more like a tourist spot than a place of worship.