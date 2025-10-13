Dressed for democracy: Patna's tailors back in business as polls near

Patna, Oct 13 (PTI) As elections draw near, the Beerchand Patel Path in Patna comes alive, connecting the offices of three of Bihar’s major political parties — the BJP, JD(U), and RJD — with the CPI office located not far off.

With political activity intensifying, the stretch sees a surge in footfall from politicians and media personnel alike.

Alongside such activities, another group of professionals gain momentum — that of makeshift tailoring shops and cloth sellers lining the road.

Locals say it has almost become a tradition. Beyond business, these streetside shops carry stories of legacy, livelihood and quiet pride.

"We've been running this shop for more than 40 years," said Raja (27), a Patna resident who manages one such shop.

"My father and grandfather used to sit here. Now it's me," he added.

Septuagenarian tailor Aftab Khan recalled busier times.

"Twenty-five years ago, this place used to bustle with people demanding kurtas and pyjamas during elections. Now, things have changed. Customers are sparse," he said, adding that he continues to stitch clothes for politicians and civilians alike — often delivering within hours.

Md Faiyyaz (31), who hails from Bhagalpur, said he has worked on the street for over two decades. "I started as a child. This place is like home," he said.

Another shopkeeper, who declined to be named, said his family had run a tailoring shop for nearly 70 years near the old MLA flats, which have since been demolished and rebuilt. "Now, the new complex leaves hardly any space. But we've stayed in the business," he said.

Faiyyaz's father Md Zubair Ansari echoed the sentiment. "These new buildings are inaccessible. Earlier, we had visibility. Now we don't," he said.

Ansari said tailoring had helped him raise his family. "Faiyyaz is my youngest son. The eldest is a government school teacher, the middle one runs a cloth shop near the high court. I educated all my children, including four daughters. They're all doing well," he said.

Though he owns ancestral land in his native village, Ansari believes formal recognition of street vendors like him would help. "The government should allot land to regularise our profession and save us from Nagar Nigam actions," he said.

Reflecting on the significance of their trade, Ansari said, "We give birth to leaders. From the time they seek their first ticket to when they become ministers, we stitch their clothes." However, he added with a laugh, "Once they become big, they head to Maurya Lok for their suits." Md Afroz, a relatively new entrant from Vaishali, has been running his shop here for five years. He said the location and footfall, especially during elections, help sustain the business.