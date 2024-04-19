Dressed in wedding attire, newlyweds cast votes in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Apr 19 (PTI) Gayatri Chandol and her husband on Friday grabbed eyeballs at the Dailia polling station in Uttarakhand's Nainital district as they turned up in their wedding attire to cast votes.

Advertisment

Dressed like a bride and groom, the couple stood out from the rest of the crowd waiting in queue for their turn.

Gayatri took her marriage vows late on Thursday night and was to leave along with her husband on Friday for her in-laws' place but decided to cast her vote before her 'vidaai' ceremony.

Gayatri works in Bengaluru and her husband Ravi Shankar Tripathi is a resident of the southern city.

Advertisment

However, Gayatri was not the lone newlywed bride who cast her vote in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Ranakot polling station in Pauri Garhwal where Sonali came in her bridal finery to cast her vote and Jakhola where another newlywed couple made it to the polling station to take part in the festival of democracy.

The old and the differently-abled also came to polling stations in wheelchairs, stretchers and on the shoulders of young relatives to cast their votes. PTI ALM RPA