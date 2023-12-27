Drew inspiration from IAS officer Tina Dabi: MP state service exam topper Priya Pathak

Indore, Dec 27 (PTI) Priya Pathak, who secured the top rank in the Madhya Pradesh state service examination 2019 in her first attempt, on Wednesday said she was inspired by the success of Indian Administrative Service officer and UPSC topper Tina Dabi.

Pathak, 26, who has been selected for the post of deputy collector, told PTI that given a chance, she would focus on providing quality education to students and better health facilities to women.

Seven women, including Pathak, figure among the top 10 successful candidates of the state service examination 2019 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the results of which were declared late Tuesday night, an official said.

Pathak, who hails from Nagod in Satna district and holds a masters degree in political science, was selected for the post of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in the state service examination 2020 after securing second position in its result declared on June 9, 2023.

In the wake of legal complications over the issue of OBC reservation, the MPPSC declared results of the 2019 state service exam late Tuesday night.

Talking to PTI over phone, Pathak said, "During my final year of graduation in biotechnology, I decided that I wanted to join the civil service." “I was inspired by Tina Dabi, who topped the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) civil services exam in 2015,” she said.

Pathak said the fact that Dabi topped the civil services exam in her first attempt at the age of 22 also served as an inspiration to her.

"I have also been inspired by other senior IAS officers," said Priya Pathak, whose father Krishnasharan Pathak is an assistant teacher in a government primary school.

"I was determined to crack the state service exam. I never gave up while preparing for the exam. When the goal is big, one has to work hard and be patient until success is achieved,” she said.

Priya Pathak said given a chance, she would focus on ensuring quality education in government institutions and providing better healthcare facilities to women.

The state service exam topper also said she is not in a hurry to get married.

"Right now, instead of getting married, I am thinking about my upcoming appointment as deputy collector and training,” she said.

Pathak also said when she appeared for the state service exam for the first time in 2019, she stayed away from social media.

The other top nine candidates (rank-wise) selected for the post of deputy collector in the state service exam 2019 are Shivangi Baghel, Pooja Soni, Rahul Kumar Patel, Nidhi Mishra, Harneet Kaur Kalsi, Sourabh Mishra, Saloni Agarwal, Reetika Patidar and Ashutosh Mahadev Singh Thakur, an official of the MPPSC said.

He said 571 posts were initially advertised for the 2019 state service exam, but due to the case pertaining to 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs in government jobs pending in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the results of 87 per cent of these posts have been declared at present.

The selection list of the remaining 13 per cent posts will be announced after the court's final order in the case, he said. PTI HWP MAS GK