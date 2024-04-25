DRG cop killed, another injured in accidental firing in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada: Police

Raipur, Apr 25 (PTI) A District Reserve Guard (DRG) constable was killed and another policeman injured due to an accidental discharge of a firearm in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday when a joint team of the DRG and Bastar Fighter, both units of state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation in Barsoor police station limits, a statement issued by the police said.

Acting on an input about the presence of armed Naxalites in Handawada and Hitawada villages along the Dantewada-Narayanpur districts border, the security personnel had launched the operation, it said.

"During patrolling, two DRG constables - Jograj Karma and Parsuram Alami - suffered bullet injuries in an accidental firing," the release said.

While being evacuated, Karma succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding. Alami was administered preliminary treatment and then airlifted to Raipur for further medication, the police said.

The statement did not specify whose weapon accidentally went off and said more details will be shared later. PTI TKP GK