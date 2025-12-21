DRG jawan killed in accidental firing in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 21 (PTI) A jawan from the District Reserve Guard was killed after a weapon went off accidentally in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kadenar camp in the morning when a team of security personnel returned from an area domination operation in the forest under the Naxalite-affected Chhotedongar police station area, an official said.

The operation was launched on Saturday.

The patrolling team reached the camp in the early hours, and while security personnel were boarding a vehicle, a weapon accidentally discharged, he said.

The bullet struck Constable Baldev Singh Hurra (33) near the head, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately rushed to Dhaudai hospital, where doctors provided primary treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding, the official said.

Police did not immediately confirm whether the weapon that accidentally discharged belonged to the deceased jawan or one of his colleagues.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the incident is underway, the official added.