DRG jawan killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, Dec 4 (PTI) A District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable was killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 1 pm in the forest on the border of Sonpur and Kohkameta police station areas in Abujhmad when a joint team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force personnel were involved in the operation launched on Tuesday, the official said.

The intermittent exchange of fire lasted till late evening, he said.

"Birendra Kumar Sori (36), head constable of DRG Narayanpur, was killed in the exchange of fire", he said.

Sori had joined the Narayanpur district police as a constable in 2010. He was promoted to the post of head constable in 2018 for displaying bravery in the anti-Naxal operation, the official said.

The body of the jawan was being shifted out of the forest, he said, adding that a search operation was still underway.