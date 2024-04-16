DRI arrests man for alleged gold smuggling at Cochin Airport

Kochi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a man who arrived at the airport here for allegedly smuggling gold.

Official sources said, based on specific intelligence inputs, sleuths of DRI Cochin intercepted the passenger named Muhammed Shareef, a native of Koduvally, Kozhikode, who arrived from Sharjah on Air Arabia flight G9 426 at Cochin International Airport on Monday.

His personal search resulted in the recovery of 1,493 grams of smuggled gold in compound form concealed in his handbag.

The sources further said 1,400 grams of 24k gold, worth Rs 1.02 crore, was extracted from the gold compound.

The accused will be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court, Ernakulam, with a request for remand, they said.

Further investigation is ongoing in the matter, they added.