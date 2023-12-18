DRI arrests Nigerian operating drug syndicate from Greater Noida

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Nigerian national, allegedly a key member of the drug smuggling syndicate, from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The accused was allegedly operating and financing a drug cartel, he said.

The DRI's Mumbai unit had seized 2.4 kg of cocaine at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and arrested a member of the cartel on October 14, the official said.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed the name of a Nigerian national who was financing and operating the cartel from Greater Noida, he said.

After sustained efforts and surveillance over a couple of months, a team of DRI officials recently tracked down the accused and apprehended him, the official said.

The DRI team recovered SIM cards, mobile phones and passports issued from different countries during the arrest, he said.

The accused was brought to Mumbai on transit remand and sent to judicial custody by court, the official said. PTI DC ARU