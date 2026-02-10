DRI busts gold melting unit in Mumbai, seizes smuggled yellow metal worth Rs 9.22cr; 2 held

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a clandestine gold melting facility in South Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar area and seized 5.8 kg of smuggled yellow metal valued at Rs 9.22 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Two key members of the syndicate were arrested during the operation, which was launched based on specific intelligence about the movement and processing of smuggled gold, DRI officials said.

During the surveillance, DRI sleuths intercepted two individuals and recovered 5.8 kg gold from their possession. Further probe revealed the gold was smuggled into India in wax capsule form through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport by passengers recruited by the syndicate, they said.

A follow-up search at the linked melting facility led to recovery of record books documenting smuggled gold transactions and sale proceeds, melting and casting equipment, currency notes used as tokens for illegal receipt and delivery of gold, and foreign bullion marking dies to convert smuggled gold into foreign-marked bars, stated the officials.

The two arrested individuals were booked under the Customs Act and further probe in the case was underway, they added.