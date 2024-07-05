DRI busts gold smuggling gang, Kochi airport staff held

Kochi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a gang that smuggled gold at Cochin International Airport here.

Linin Bony, a staff at the airport was arrested and nearly 1,400 grams of gold in paste form was recovered from him.

A DRI official on Friday said the yellow metal was handed over to the staff at a toilet in immigration area by a passenger named Balu who arrived at Kochi from Abudhabi by an Air Arabia flight on July 4.

"1,349 grams of 24 carat gold was found in compound form which was seized," the official said.

The accused were arrested and produced before an Economic Offences Court, the official added.