DRI busts illegal Alprazolam unit in Andhra, seizes drugs worth Rs 23 cr

Amaravati/Hyderabad, August 18 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted a clandestine Alprazolam manufacturing facility at Atchuthapuram in Anakapalli district, seizing drugs worth over Rs 23 crore.

Based on specific intelligence, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kakinada districts jointly conducted a coordinated operation, apprehending eight individuals, including the mastermind, financiers, chemists and prospective buyers, an official release said on Monday.

"DRI sleuths bust clandestine Alprazolam manufacturing facility in Atchuthapuram, Alprazolam worth over Rs 24 crore seized," said the press release, adding that over 119 kg of illicit Alprazolam was seized from the market.

DRI officials also seized over 87 kgs of under-production Alprazolam and 3,600 litres of liquid raw materials, 312 kgs of solid precursors, two reactors, a centrifuge, a drier and incriminating documents.

All the accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, said the press release.

Authorities said some of the arrested were involved in narcotics cases, along with criminal histories including murder, cyber-crimes and economic offences.

The seized Alprazolam consignment was intended for use in Telangana to adulterate toddy, the release added.