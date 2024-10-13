DRI busts mepedrone unit in MP; four held

Indore, Oct 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a factory allegedly involved in the illegal production of mephedrone in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district and seized drugs with an estimated value of Rs 168 crore by arresting four persons, an official said on Sunday.

The unit is located in the industrial area of Meghnagar, the DRI stated.

The operation conducted in the wee hours of Saturday resulted in the recovery of 36 kg of Mephedrone in powder form and 76 kg in liquid form, besides other raw materials and equipment.

The samples of the drugs were sent to Forensics Science Laboratory for preliminary testing. The lab confirmed the presence of Mephedrone in the samples, the DRI added.

The arrested individuals include the director of the factory.

The DRI action comes on the heels of the Gujarat Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unearthing a drug unit in Bhopal and seizing 907.09 kg of mephedrone valued at approximately Rs 1,814 crore on October 5. PTI HWP ADU NSK