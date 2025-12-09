DRI busts mephedrone factory in Maharashtra's Wardha; drug worth Rs 192 cr seized, 3 held

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an illicit mephedrone manufacturing unit and seized 128 kilograms of the banned drug worth Rs 192 crore in Wardha district of Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

Three persons, including the alleged mastermind who also acted as the financier and chemist, were arrested during the operation conducted on Sunday and Monday, an official said.

"Based on specific information, DRI launched 'Operation Hinterland Brew' in a remote area of Karanja (Ghadge), which is nearly 60 km from Wardha," he said.

The officials conducted a raid at a makeshift facility concealed in shrubs, where they found a fully functional synthetic drug manufacturing set-up, the official said.

Three persons, including the alleged mastermind of the syndicate, were arrested during the operation, he said.

They were involved in the manufacturing and distribution of mephedrone, he said, adding that they were arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Besides the recovery of 128 kilograms of "high quality" mephedrone, they seized 245 kilograms of precursor chemicals and raw materials, along with reactors, vessels and equipment used for manufacturing of drugs during the operation, he said.

Further probe in the case was underway, he said. PTI DC NP