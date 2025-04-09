DRI busts Mephedrone manufacturing factory in Latur; cop among seven held

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Mumbai has busted a mephedrone factory in Latur district and seized over 11 kg of the drug with an estimated value of Rs 17 crore, leading to the arrest of seven persons, including a police constable.

DRI officials said on Wednesday that the joint operation was conducted with its regional unit.

The factory was raided on Tuesday following a specific intelligence about the involvement of a syndicate at the drug-making facility located in remote hilly terrain in Rohina village near Latur.

The seizure includes 11.36 kg of Mephedrone (8.44 kg in dry form and 2.92 kg in liquid form), a large quantity of raw material and full-scale lab equipment, an official said.

Five of the arrested persons, including a police constable, were involved in manufacturing Mephedrone, while two others, a distributor and a financier, were held in Mumbai, he said.

All seven persons have admitted to their respective roles in financing, manufacturing, and trafficking of the psychotropic substance, he claimed.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said. PTI DC NSK