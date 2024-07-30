DRI case: Delhi HC quashes proceedings against Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has quashed the proceedings against Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Kant Munjal in a case registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) relating to foreign currency.

The high court allowed Munjal’s petition challenging the complaint against him and also set aside a trial court’s July 1, 2023 order summoning him in the DRI’s case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri noted that the DRI’s proceedings were based on the same facts which were already adjudicated by Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) and attained finality.

The high court, which noted that it was held by the CESTAT that Munjal was not the ‘beneficial owner’ of the foreign currency/ exchange and could not be held liable, said continuation of present criminal proceedings are not tenable.

It said the refusal of the Supreme Court and the division bench of the high court to interfere in the order passed by the CESTAT was after due consideration of the facts.

“Considering the factual situation expressed above as regards the petitioner not being the ‘beneficial owner’ as well as the fact that the subject complaint has been filed based upon the same facts as have been conclusively determined by the CESTAT, this court finds that the continuation of the subject complaint would be nothing but an abuse of the process of law,” the high court said in the order passed on July 24 and made available on its website on Monday.

The DRI had filed a prosecution complaint in 2022 for "carrying, attempting to export and illicit export of prohibited items, that is, foreign currency" against Munjal, a third-party service provider company called SEMPL and individuals identified as Amit Bali, Hemant Dahiya, K R Raman and some others.

In November last year, the high court had stayed the trial court proceedings relating to foreign currency lodged against Munjal by the DRI.

The high court, in its interim order, had also noted that Munjal was exonerated by the CESTAT on the same set of facts and this was not disclosed before the trial court and that the petitioner had successfully made out a case for interim protection.

Munjal's counsel had contended that the trial court's order was passed mechanically, without giving any reasons and that it was passed based upon the same facts which became stale after passing of the CESTAT order.

DRI’s counsel had argued that the petition was premature and devoid of merits and that the complaint was filed for the offence under the Customs Act after due investigation and collection of evidence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case mainly stems from the charge sheet of the DRI, an investigation arm of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), filed before a Delhi court under section 135 (evasion of duty or prohibitions) of the Customs Act.

The ED has alleged that Salt Experience and Management Private Limited (SEMPL) "illegally exported foreign currency equivalent to about Rs 54 crore to various countries during the period from 2014-2015 to 2018-2019, which was ultimately used for personal expenses of P K Munjal".

SEMPL, it has alleged, got foreign exchange to the tune of about Rs 14 crore issued in the name of its officials and employees, such as Hemant Dahiya, Mudit Aggarwal, Amit Makker, Gautam Kumar, Vikram Bajaj and Ketan Kakkar, over and above the annual permissible limit of USD 2.5 lakh in various financial years.

SEMPL has also drawn foreign exchange and travel forex cards in huge amounts in the name of other employees who did not even travel abroad, the agency has claimed.