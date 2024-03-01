DRI confiscates 30 kg of methamphetamine tablets, one held

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Mar 1 (PTI) Sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized about 30 kg of narcotic drugs, identified as methamphetamine, from a passenger at the railway station here on Friday. The drugs is said to be worth Rs 90 crore, an official said.

The DRI team, which was acting on a tip-off, tracked the passenger from Chennai travelling in an unreserved compartment of the Pothigai Superfast Express at the Madurai railway station and seized the contraband concealed in a bag, a police official said.

The Railway Police assisted the DRI in the operation.

A man from Chennai has been detained for possessing drugs said to be worth Rs 90 crore, an official said.

This is the first major haul from this city, coming close to the incident of the Madurai city police seizing over 800 grams of methamphetamine drugs from a house in K K Nagar last week. PTI JSP KH