DRI foils smuggling attempt at Hyderabad airport, seizes 3.38 kg of gold; 3 held

Hyderabad, Sept 18 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday said it has foiled two major gold smuggling bids by passengers arriving from Kuwait, seizing 3.38 kg of foreign-origin gold at the international airport here and arresting three people.

Both attempts were meticulously planned, with one involving the concealment of gold in an iron box, the DRI said.

Based on specific intelligence developed by the DRI-Hyderabad Zone Unit (HZU), surveillance was mounted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on August 22, it said.

Officers identified two suspicious pieces of baggage that were believed to contain concealed precious metal. No passengers came forward to collect the baggage, it said.

CCTV camera footage later confirmed that the bags were deliberately abandoned by the passengers.

Upon examination of one bag, 1,261.800 grams of smuggled gold (valued at Rs 1.25 crore) was found, and the same was seized. The passenger, who had abandoned the baggage, was traced to Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh.

On September 16, a DRI team laid a trap and intercepted him when he was travelling to Hyderabad.

In his statement, he disclosed the identity of the handler who had given him the baggage in Kuwait and was instructed by him to abandon it, the DRI said.

Investigation confirmed that the handler had returned to India and was headed to Hyderabad from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. He was apprehended on September 17.

Both individuals admitted to their involvement in smuggling gold, the DRI said.

A detailed examination of the second baggage revealed that 2,117.800 grams of gold valued at Rs 2.11 crore was ingeniously concealed inside an iron box to evade detection, it said.

The passenger involved was traced to YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh and was intercepted by DRI officers on September 17. The accused also confessed to his role in the smuggling of gold, officials said.

According to the DRI, it seized a total of 3,379.600 grams of gold, with a total value of Rs 3.36 crore. All three accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody, the DRI said. PTI VVK RHL