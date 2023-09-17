DRI nabs Nigerian national in connection with cocaine seizure in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Nigerian national from New Delhi in connection with the seizure of cocaine in Mumbai two months ago, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused, who is allegedly the mastermind of a drug syndicate, was brought to Mumbai on Saturday and produced in court, he said.

The DRI had seized 500 gm of cocaine from a courier terminal in June and arrested two persons during a meticulously planned delivery operation in the Nalasopara area.

Following the interrogation of the arrested accused and a forensic analysis of their digital devices, the DRI zeroed in on the mastermind of the syndicate operating from New Delhi.

The DRI team laid a trap and nabbed the main accused from Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi, he said. PTI ZA ARU