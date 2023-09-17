DRI nabs Nigerian national in connection with cocaine seizure in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Nigerian national from New Delhi in connection with the seizure of cocaine in Mumbai two months ago, an official said on Sunday.
The accused, who is allegedly the mastermind of a drug syndicate, was brought to Mumbai on Saturday and produced in court, he said.
The DRI had seized 500 gm of cocaine from a courier terminal in June and arrested two persons during a meticulously planned delivery operation in the Nalasopara area.
Following the interrogation of the arrested accused and a forensic analysis of their digital devices, the DRI zeroed in on the mastermind of the syndicate operating from New Delhi.
The DRI team laid a trap and nabbed the main accused from Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi, he said. PTI ZA ARU