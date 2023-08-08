DRI seizes 1 kg cocaine worth Rs 10.4 crore from container in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Aug 8 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 1.04 kg of cocaine, estimated to be valued at more than Rs 10.4 crore in the international market, from a container which arrived at Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district from Ecuador, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said on Tuesday.

The DRI received a specific input that some consignments imported from the South American country were likely to contain narcotics. Upon inspection of a container kept at the Container Freight Station at Gandhidham in Kutch district, it was revealed the bill of entry was not filed for the suspected consignment, said a PIB release.

Sources revealed the container was imported in 2021 and lying at the freight station in Gandhidham after it landed at Mundra port.

The consignment was declared as 'teak rough square logs'. During a thorough examination of the container filled with wooden logs, the DRI found a tightly wrapped packet. A forensic test confirmed the presence of cocaine in it, said the release.

Further investigation was in progress, it added. PTI PJT PD RSY