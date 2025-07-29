DRI seizes 160 tonnes of Chinese toys, fake cosmetics and shoes worth Rs 6.5 crore

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 160 metric tonnes of illegally imported Chinese toys, counterfeit cosmetics and unbranded shoes collectively valued at more than Rs 6.5 crore from different ports, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, the DRI officials identified 10 containers comprising smuggled toys at Mundra Port, Hazira Port, Kandla SEZ in Gujarat and ICD Piyala at Faridabad in Haryana, an official said.

"After the examination of these containers, they were found to be concealed with large quantities of toys, along with some cosmetics and footwear," he said.

The goods were fraudulently declared as innocuous items, such as mini decorative plants, keychains, children's pencil boxes and showpieces, in an attempt to evade detection, he said.

These toys were imported without BIS certification in violation of the Foreign Trade Policy, and Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, he said.

BIS non-compliant goods are prohibited and either destroyed at the cost of the importer or returned to the country of origin.

Counterfeit cosmetics were imported in violation of the Intellectual Property Rights (Imported Goods) Enforcement Rules, 2007, as well as without the requisite licence from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), he said.

In addition, shoes without the mandatory BIS certification violate the Footwear made from Leather and other Materials (Quality Control) Order, 2024, he said. PTI DC NP